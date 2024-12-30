Group moves to stop violence against women, girls with disabilities

As part of efforts aimed at stopping violence against the women and girls with disabilities, Kachem Young Initiative has begun aggressive campaigns on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), moving to stop violence against women and girls, especially the ones with disabilities.

Hosting an international conference tagged, “Brave Voices International Conference 2024′ virtually, Nkechinyere Melva Uguru, founder of the Kachem Young Initiative (KYI) and organiser of the Conference, noted that the event marked a significant milestone in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Speaking on the theme of the event – “Unite! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls with Disabilities,”, he event, Uguru noted that the Conference emphasised intersectional challenges faced by women and girls with disabilities and the need for collaborative action across Africa and beyond.

Held in two phases, the Conference began with Pre-conference webinars via LinkedIn Live in November, which was said to have culminated in a main conference streamed from the Enugu Windows on America in December as participants were drawn from Europe, Africa, and America virtually and in-person, with watch centre-set up in various cities across Nigeria and other participating countries.

The Pre-conference webinars, according to Uguru, featured discussions on the role of assistive technologies and legal frameworks in GBV prevention, with notable speakers such as Zuko Mandlakazi, founder of Senso Wearable hearing aids, and Tom DeFayette, a support employment specialist from New York.

The main conference opened with a powerful address by Nkechinyere Melva Uguru, who underscored the importance of empathy and collective action in addressing GBV.

Another Speaker, Amanda Roach Brown, Deputy Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate in Lagos, delivered a special speech, highlighting the role of Government and grassroots organizations in supporting victims and promoting awareness.

BusinessDay reports that a panel session featuring experts like Paul R. Sachs, Ugandan lawyer Rhoda Nakungu, and South African prosecutor Omashani Naidoo explored inclusive rehabilitative strategies.

Key recommendations given at the event included the establishment of community-level mobile courts, adoption of one-stop justice centres similar to South Africa’s Thuthuzela Care Centres, and improved access to assistive technologies to enhance independence.

The conference also spotlighted survivor stories, with Ugandan advocate Jennifer Amanyala and Nigerian inclusion ambassador Princess Emmanuel sharing their journeys to inspire action. Breakout sessions were said to have fostered professional networking and interactive discussions, culminating in the presentation of awards to these two Brave Voices of 2024.

The event concluded with actionable recommendations and policy briefs aimed at preventing GBV, reducing the vulnerability of women and girls with disabilities, and improving access to justice and trauma recovery.

