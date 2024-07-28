Group launches platform to support independent rights holders

Nnamani Music Group (NMG), founded by industry veterans Nnamani Chimaobi John (Johnel NG) and Nnamani Grace Odi, has announced the launch of a platform that aims to revolutionise the music distribution landscape.

“We saw an urgent need to close the gap between talented indie artists and their audience. Our mission extends beyond discovering and nurturing emerging talent, but also to ensure they receive fair compensation for their work in the digital age,” John said in a statement.

He disclosed that NMG is poised to tackle the economic challenges faced by creators navigating the complex terrain of royalty distribution and music streaming. According to him, the initiative is backed by a mission to provide comprehensive support and global distribution opportunities for independent rights holders.

“In an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving industry, NMG stands out with its array of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of indie rights holders. From artist account management to strategic marketing campaigns, NMG’s specialised team of experts are dedicated to enhancing the visibility and reach of independent music across local and international digital streaming platforms,” John stated.

He stated further that one of the most prominent features of NMG’s offering is the strategic partnership with ONErpm, an American label with global reach. He disclosed that the collaboration allows successful NMG applicants to benefit from free distribution across all major digital service providers.

John stated that the offering by ONErpm is a crucial component in unlocking access to a wider audience and potential revenue streams for independent artists.

Nnamani Grace Odi stated that the NMG platform is poised to play a critical role in shaping the future of the industry and nurturing the next generation of musical talent.

“The launch of NMG’s platform comes at a pivotal moment for the music industry internationally, with digital streaming platforms rapidly gaining traction and transforming traditional distribution models.”