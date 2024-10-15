Group demands Ondo varsity teaching hospital boss’ removal over misconduct

A concerned group known as Ondo State Elegant Youth Forum (OSEYF), has called for the removal of Micheal Olumide Gbala, the Acting Chief Medical Director of Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) over an alleged diversion of patients meant for the state-owned medical facility to his private hospital in Ondo town.

The group, in a statement made available to journalists by Julius Asonja, its President, at the weekend in Akure, the State Capital, lamented gross misconduct and Illegalities allegedly perpetuated by Gbala, calling on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to investigate the allegations in order not to allow him destroy the Government-owned teaching hospital.

According to Asonja, Gbala is operating a full-fledged private hospital with the name; “Precious Specialist Clinic and Fertility Center,” located at No. 20, Road 3, Yemisi Akintewe Street, Laje Road, Ondo City along UNIMED Hospital Road.

He said; “following the medical regulations and laws, a government employed Doctor is not permitted to own a private hospital let alone admitting patients in his private hospital.

“However, our investigation revealed that Dr. Gbala is running the following services in his private hospital, medical and surgical operation, paediatric, dental, antenatal service, fertility treatment, laboratory, colposcopy, ultrasound scan, hysteroscopy, laparoscopy, Egg etc to the detriment of government hospital where he’s acting as CMD.

“As a government employed Doctor, you are only permitted to have a consulting clinic not a full-fledged hospital.

“We are calling on the Governor to investigate the activities of the CMD and ensure justice is done so that it will serve as a deterrent to others Doctors who using their selfish interest to destroy government owned Hospitals.

“However, if the illegal perpetrations of Dr Gbala are not being investigated and curtailed as a matter of urgency, the it’s obvious that the progress of UNIMED hospital will be threatened and eventually drag the integrity of Governor Aiyedatiwa-led administration into the mud.

“Finally, our group at Ondo State Elegant Youth Forum wishes to appreciate Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his quick intervention and prompt approach to restore life back to the general hospital in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State after our group had raised alarm about the deplorable conditions of the hospital. Definitely, we shall continue to advocate for better Ondo State, especially in the health sector for the proper healthiness of the good people of Ondo State”, the Statement read.

But, Oluwatope Akinjide, the Public Relations Officer, UNIMEDTH, in a swift reaction to all the allegations, said; “Dr. Gbala has never and will never divert patients to any private clinic due to his unparalleled professionalism.

“We are fully aware of the plot by unscrupulous elements to blackmail the Acting CMD. We appeal to the people of Ondo State to disregard any such attempts and urge the Management and Staff of the hospital to continue with their normal duties without distraction.”

