Group condemns forced eviction, looting at Emerald Park, Abuja

The Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) has condemned an alleged recent eviction and looting at Emerald Park, Garki Area 3 in Abuja.

The association in a statement signed by its executives and board of trustees said one of its members was severely impacted by the act.

According to the group, Alveena Events received an abrupt notice issued by the Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Abuja, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, demanding the vacation of its premises within 48 hours.

It stated that the notice served without prior warning or legal recourse, led to the abrupt displacement of a decade-long business operation. APPOEMN stated further that looters invaded the premises shortly after the forced eviction, resulting in the extensive loss of valuable assets.

“APPOEMN strongly condemns the manner in which this eviction was carried out hastily, without due process, and with blatant disregard for the rights, safety, and livelihoods of the affected business owners. SMEs are the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, and actions like these not only undermine their security but also erode trust in the institutions meant to protect them,” it stated.

The group noted that the recent actions at Emerald Park represented a stark violation of the fundamental constitutional duties of the government, which is the protection of lives and property of its citizens.

It described the disregard for the safety and security of Nigerian citizens and businesses as unacceptable, as it sent a troubling message to the entire business community.

“While we recognise that legal infractions must be addressed, we must emphasise that such actions must be carried out in strict adherence to the rule of law, with the utmost focus on safeguarding lives and property.

“The manner in which this eviction and demolition was conducted sets a dangerous precedent and has caused undue hardship to law-abiding citizens trying to contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth,” APPOEMN noted.