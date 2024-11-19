Group boosts irrigation farming in Taraba, distributes water pumps to farmers

The National Rotary Trust Fund (NRTF), on Sunday, distributed water pump machines to 25 rice farmers in Taraba State as part of efforts to boost irrigation farming and food production in the State.

At the flag-off of the distribution of vital Agricultural equipment to farmers in Mutum Biyu, Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State, Tosin Adeyanju, Executive Secretary of the Fund, said that the gesture was aimed at impacting the nation’s food security.

The Executive Secretary, who was represented by Sagir Mohammed, Deputy Director of Operations in the Agency, stressed that the challenge of food security informed the decision by the fund to support irrigation farmers in Nigeria.

He stated that Taraba State was picked from the North East geopolitical zone for the pilot programme, adding that one State each was chosen from the six geopolitical zones across Nigeria.

Tosin, who said the machines would enhance irrigation farming in Taraba State, noted that the fund was an intervention of the Agency in Agriculture for the first time, adding that they had earlier intervened in education, sports, hospitals, and water supply among others.

While highlighting the previous interventions of the Fund, the Executive Secretary recalled that the fund had over the years, provided sports equipment to 59 public primary schools and first aid boxes and Kits to 9 public secondary schools.

He also identified donations of vital medical equipment to General Hospital Bali, Women Empowerment Sewing Machines among many other donations in Takum and Donga LGAs among many other areas.

“This donation aligns with our mission to promote good causes for citizens, communities, and the downtrodden across the country. We expect that these 25 pumping machines we distribute will support agricultural production by addressing some irrigation-related challenges farmers face.”

“Our Monitoring and Evaluation team will conduct regular visits to ensure the equipment benefits the people. We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and vision for a better Nigeria,” Adeyanju said.

