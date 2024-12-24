Group beefs up security to prevent recurrence of Plateau carnage

The Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard, a social cultural organization in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, has called on its members, particularly those living in rural areas, to remain vigilant and maintain heightened security awareness throughout the Christmas season.

The call came after the tragic events of last year, where terrorists targeted Christian communities, resulting in the deaths of hundreds during a six-day killing spree.

In a press statement by Farmasum Fuddang and Duwam Bosco, Chairman and Secretary of BCDC Vanguard, respectively, which was released to Journalists on Monday in Jos, the Bokkos Cultural Group, said reports had surfaced of planned attacks in various communities, though many were still awaiting verification by Security Agencies.

They noted that despite the uncertainty the BCDC Vanguard stressed the importance of taking all necessary precautions to ensure personal safety, adding that the Group also highlighted the recent uptick in armed attacks on self-defence and community leaders, heightening concerns for vulnerable populations in Bokkos.

“The recent murder of Haruna Shol, a youth and community leader from Mbar, has further underscored the security threats. Shol, who had been instrumental in helping displaced community members return to their homes after last year’s attacks, was killed on his farm in Garau village on December 17. His death follows a pattern of violence by terrorists attempting to seize control of Bokkos villages, particularly targeting Christian residents”; the statement said.

The statement added that “Shol’s tragic killing followed a series of other violent incidents in recent weeks. On December 6, Mrs. Christiana Isaac Mahwash, a respected women’s leader in Fakkos, was murdered, while a civilian guard lost his life in a deadly raid on a church compound in Maikatako on November 26. Earlier in November, terrorists also kidnapped and murdered community leader Idi Dakum of Tangur, and five civilian guards were killed in Rafut, Tarangol, on October 14.

“In total, over 100 Bokkos residents, including key community security figures, have been killed in recent months. Despite these ongoing attacks, no arrests have been made, and many community members have been unjustly detained by security forces, further aggravating the situation”.

Share