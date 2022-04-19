Gridlock: Lagos, NPA streamline checkpoints in Apapa

The Lagos State government and Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) have agreed to streamline checkpoints along Apapa-Tincan corridors and other feeder routes as part of efforts to eliminate gridlock and curb the extortion of truckers.

Oluwatoyin Fayinka, the special adviser to the Lagos State governor on transportation, who made this known on Monday, said the decision followed a recent meeting with transport unions and other stakeholders, where it was agreed that new strategies be introduced in the management of traffic in Apapa.

Fayinka restated the resolve of the government to enforce zero tolerance on extortions and illegal activities of miscreants along the corridor through a Special Mobile Court.

He explained that in streamlining the corridor, illegal extortion points will be disbanded and agencies charged with the role of managing traffic flow along the axis have been clearly defined and assigned to prevent any illegal activity capable of hindering smooth port operations for all stakeholders.

Against this backdrop, trucks, he said, will no longer be stopped for ETO at Ijora Badia (LPC axis), Mile 2 under and over the bridge, UBA (TCIPC corridor). Equally, truck movement will not be interfered with at NAGAFF, Area B, Police command, RRS Marine Bridge, 7up, Fidelity Roundabout, Etisalat Roundabout (LPC axis) and RRS (TCIPC corridor).

Fayinka also revealed that the agreed checkpoints have been assigned to specific agencies. He further explained that some checkpoints will be manned by the NPA alone, while some other checkpoints will be assigned to NPA and the Lagos State government. In the same vein, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and the Nigeria Police Force will manage some points independently without interference from the other agencies, while military checkpoints will no longer exist along the port corridors. He, however, warned unions and hoodlums extorting motorists along Tincan, to desist, saying their activities will no longer be allowed on the corridors as they hamper seamless traffic flow.