Greychapel receives recognition for exceptional legal service

Greychapel Legal recently received recognition from The Special Youth Leadership Foundation for its exceptional legal service to the Foundation over the years.

The Foundation held its official launch on Friday, April 8, 2022, at The Wings Office Complex, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Prior to its official launch, the Foundation had been in operation for about nine years.

Read also: Nigeria’s Private Refineries groan over crude scarcity

According to the founder, Seyi Akinwale, the Foundation is set up to ensure that children from underprivileged backgrounds have the opportunity to get educated; and has so far been able to continually achieve its objective, thanks to the support it has received over the years, from private individuals and corporates, who believe in the vision of the Foundation.

Beyond serving as the official launch of the Foundation, the occasion equally served as an avenue for the Foundation to recognise and appreciate individuals and entities who have by their time, skill, and finances, contributed to the growth and sustenance of the Foundation.

The recognition of the Firm serves as a testament to the dedication of the team of lawyers at the Firm, led by the Principal Partner, Oladele Oladunjoye; who received the award with other members of the firm.