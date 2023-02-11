Gregory Ibe Foundation awards N100m scholarship to 100 undergraduates

Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe, founder and chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu, has awarded scholarships worth N800 million to 100 scholars who are presently studying various courses in the institution.

Ahunanya Chibuzor Prosper, one of the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme and a level 400 student of Agricultural Economics, described Greg as a man that has gold heart, who made possible for many to go to university.

Also speaking during the ceremony, Longman Emeka Nwachukwu, director general, Gregory Ibe Campaign Organization, congratulated the awardees and leaders of tomorrow and in the same vein spare a thought to appreciate, commend and celebrate the benefactor of the young awardees whom he described as a man whose name is synonymous with entrepreneurship.

Ibe, who is also the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate Abia State, in the forthcoming governorship election, has since the inception of Gregory University awarded more than 600 scholarships across the 17 Local government Areas of the state and to other Nigerians studying in the institution.

The beneficiaries in a ceremony at the GoodLuck Jonathan Auditorium had been handed over their letters of award by the Vice chancellor, Augustine Uwakwe, who later directed the awardees to go to the office of the registrar for necessary documentations.

The vice chancellor earlier in his speech disclosed that the Gregory scholarship scheme has no political leanings, adding that the sole aim of the scheme is to make Abians and non Abians acquire sound education.

He noted that the institution ranks as the best private university in Nigeria and urged the beneficiaries make use of the opportunity given to them by their benefactor.

He hinted that any student that any student that bags first class honours and also emerges the overall graduate is awarded automatic scholarship to obtain his or her higher degree.

In an interview with newsmen soon after letters of award were distributed to beneficiaries, the benefactor, Ibe said would be entitled to free hostel accommodation and tuition fees and other levies.

He further said that children of widows and indigent persons were equally offered the scholarship to enable acquire university education and skills, while people from Imo, Akwa Ibom, and other parts of the country including North also benefitted from the scholarship.

Ibe disclosed that some of the beneficiaries will undergo courses in Engineering, Medicine, Radiography, Physiotherapy, and other courses, which may take between 5 and 6 years.

The APGA governorship candidate in Abia noted that all the 17 general hospitals in the state were moribund and would build modern ones across all the Local Government Areas if elected governor in the March 11, 2023 governorship election. He said that he would ensure that all the allied health personnel such as physiotherapists and radiologists among others would be posted to all the general hospitals.

On his health status, he said he has no health challenges contrary to rumours being carried by his political detractors.