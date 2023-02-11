Abia APC governorship candidate promises to rescue, develop state

Ikechi Emenike, the Abia APC Governorship candidate in the March 11, 2023 election, has promised that if elected, he would develop 12 home-based billionaires in Abia within the first three years in office.

He said big institutions are not created out of thin air but built by endowed, encouraged and determined human beings.

He said that he is in the contest to rescue and develop Abia State, which has been in the shackles of misrule since its creation.

Emenike stated this at his Umukabia, Ohuhu, Umuahia North country home when he unveiled his manifesto titled, ‘Ready to Rescue and Develop Abia with 23 key deliverables for 2023’.

The APC Abia governorship candidate said some of the key deliverables include, leading by example, demonstrating discipline hard working, integrity and unwavering commitment to the new Abia State and ensure that all Abia citizens follow the same path.

Emenike further said that if elected the governor of Abia State, paying of public sector workers would be priority as his government would not owe workers salaries or retirees pensions.

He also disclosed that he would find solution to the alarming unemployment situation in state, which is one of the major reasons for his bid to be governor.

The Abia APC governorship candidate also said that if elected he would embark on massive rehabilitation of roads and construction of new ones as no community would be left out in his infrastructural development programme.

He also promised to introduce truly free education from primary up to junior secondary school level (JSS 3) without any form of levees or monetary demands.

Emenike enjoined Abia electorate not to vote any person who had in one way or the other taken part to impoverish Abia for the past 24 years.

“Without building walls of development, Abia will not come out of circle of poverty. We can make the change we have to carry Abia from where it is to another level.

“I will create industrial parks in Abia if elected. Government should encourage investors to build their business before asking them to pay taxes.

“If I win come March 11, I will build an international Airport by December next year,” said Emenike.