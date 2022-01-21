Greensprings School’s Fareedah Oyolola wins IMOC elitist title

Fareedah Oyolola, a student of Greensprings School, Lagos, has received the Elitist title of the International Maths Olympiad Challenge (IMOC) for her exploits at the global Mathematics championship concluded recently.

Oyolola scored 97.23 percentile in the global Mathematics championship. She also puts Nigeria on the map by receiving honour from the Johns Hopkins Center as one of the Talented Youths in 2021.

She received this title along with other students of Greensprings School.

Barney Wilson, deputy director of Education, Greensprings School expressed his satisfaction with Fareedah’s new accomplishment.

“This is amazing news, Fareedah is blessed and she represents us very well. Her parents, teachers and all of Greensprings School are very proud of her accomplishments,” Wilson said.

Read also: Investment in education is synonymous with becoming global players

Wilson also congratulated other students of the school who were honoured with the Mathematics title in 2021, describing it as great times for the school.

According to him, the rising tide lifts all boats, and these are great times for Greensprings School.

“Congratulations to Temidayo William, Oluwatobi Somorin, Elvis Chimauchem, Akinfolarin Ojo, Mojolaoluwa Abatan, and all our students who participated in the intense Mathematics challenge and received the Elitist title,” he said.

Wilson further lauded all the teachers who taught the students, and the management of the school for ensuring that the environments remain conducive for teaching and learning.

The International Maths Olympiad Challenge is a global Mathematics championship for students who are Mathematics fanatics and always seeking challenges that will deepen their understanding of Mathematics. The timeline for the 2022 edition of the challenge is yet to be announced.