Greensprings lifts community education with classroom donations to school

Greensprings School, Lekki Campus has donated a block of three classrooms to Roman Catholic Mission Primary School, Awoyaya as part of its contribution to community development geared towards boosting intellectual growth in Nigeria.

The building was the initiative of Greensprings students’ Community Development Committee, which raises funds internally to support public schools in the neighbourhood.

Speaking at the commissioning of the classroom in Lagos, Lai Koiki, executive director of Greensprings School, said the move was in line with the school’s motto, ‘In love serves one another’.

Koiki said the school believes in involving its students in reaching out to public schools, adding that the students need to know the importance of giving back to society and that the funds for the building and furniture were the proceeds from the ‘mufti day’ held once every term, with additional funds from the management.

“What is important is the love behind it, and how it will improve the lives of the children,” Koiki said.

Feyisara Ojugo, head of Greensprings (Lekki Campus), said as part of its core values, the school encourages people to give back to society.

Ojugo urged all adults to do their best to make the country a place where children can grow up to be the best they possibly can be.

On his part, Wahab Alawiye-King, chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) lauded Greensprings School for demonstrating the need for collaboration in enhancing the basic education sector across the country in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 17.

Ibukunoluwa Akinola and Toluwalase Falade, representatives of Greensprings School’s CDC, said committee members had different initiatives to raise funds to help people.

They said the committee considered the needs of the benefiting school and decided on the project within its resources, which will provide a new learning environment for the children.

Ruth Oni, the head teacher of Roman Catholic Mission Primary School, said the classrooms would provide a good environment for teaching and learning.

Before the intervention, she said the school had eight classrooms for over 600 pupils that were congested, with over 100 pupils in the upper primary classes.