Greensprings introduces service learning scheme to sharpen students’ work skill

Determined to raise students with the skill needed to make connections between classroom teachings and real-work experiences, Greensprings School has introduced a service learning scheme as part of its core offering.

According to the school, service learning will offer students the opportunity to gain relevant work experience while adding value towards the development of their local community.

Jennifer Sunkanmi-Qazzeem, principal of Wider Curriculum at Greensprings, said that service learning activities for the students will include volunteering to serve in a company or an NGO, working as a tutor or setting up peer mentoring programmes, and supporting a park.

Sunkanmi-Qazzeem said that students can run a food drive or serve at a food pantry, start a school recycling programme, and educate the community on societal issues among other things.

Sunkanmi-Qazzeem said that students of Greensprings have hitherto offered some random acts of service in their local communities and have seen the impact of their efforts.

“Therefore, in order for the students to understand their capacity to make meaningful contributions to the community, the school has decided to make service learning an integral part of their learning,” she said.

The principal further said that through the service learning process, students will not only develop personal and social skills but will have the opportunity to apply these skills in real-life situations.

According to her, service learning will give students a chance to be involved in the decision-making process towards solving problems because it will offer them an opportunity to use their initiative and take responsibility in work situations.

Sunkanmi-Qazzeem said the students will become more engaged in their local communities, gain practical life skills, and develop personal interests towards their careers.

On the modality of the programme, the principal said ‘each student will fill out a form, selecting his/her desired service learning experience, and the school will then provide the necessary supporting documents including but not limited to, introduction letter, supervisor’s evaluation form and reflection form to ensure that adequate documentation of the service learning experience is captured during the period.

She further pointed out that students who perform well in the course of their service learning will be rewarded.

Greensprings School was established in 1985, and today, it is regarded as one of the leading schools in Nigeria.