Green Africa begins commercial flight operations

Green Africa, Nigeria’s Lagos-based value airline has officially begun commercial flights operations as the inaugural flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, on Thursday, 12th August 2021.

Following the airline’s announcement of the receipt of the Air Operator Certificate from the NCAA, Green Africa officially started operations on Thursday with an inaugural flight from Lagos to Abuja on one of the airline’s ATR 72-600s.

Customers and many Green Africa stakeholders from Lagos checked in at Green Africa counters situated in the Alpha Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport 1 (GAT) and were given a special welcome to Abuja with a water cannon salute as the aircraft touched down on the ramp.

As part of the inaugural flight ceremony, customers were engaged inflight in an interactive ‘knowledge test’ session and three customers each won a voucher with a 10kg baggage allowance for their next flight with Green Africa.

Upon arrival in Abuja, Babawande Afolabi, Founder and CEO, Green Africa while addressing customers, aviation dignitaries and journalists said “We are on a mission to connect more people in Nigeria and Africa to their dreams and opportunities. It’s what kept us going despite the odds over the last several years and it’s what will continue to sustain this franchise even after we are all gone.”

The inaugural flight ceremony also featured cake cutting and photo sessions with gTalents and guests.

Customers from Abuja are to check-in at Green Africa counters situated at Terminal D, Domestic wing, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

First flights into other destinations from Lagos are scheduled between 14th and 23rd August 2021. To book a flight with Green Africa, visit greenafrica.com and enjoy low fares from N16,500.