Govt outlaws medical outreach in Abia without official approval

Abia State Government has banned all intended medical missions and outreach in the State without official approval from the Ministry of Health.

Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, a professor and commissioner for Health, in a statement obtained by BusinessDay, said that its attention had been drawn to an unauthorized delivery of healthcare services and distribution of drugs to the public by uncertified persons under the guise of free medical mission in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of the State.

He said that those conducting the medical outreach did not seek or obtain approval from the Abia State Ministry of Health.

According to Uche, preliminary reports indicated that medications distributed during the outreach might have caused adverse drug reactions among unsuspecting recipients.

He said that identified victims of these untoward medical events were receiving medical attention at designated public health facilities within the State, noting that the State’s dedicated healthcare personnel were working assiduously to stabilise and treat the affected people.

He expressed concern over the dire consequences and high risk posed by unauthorised healthcare activities and warned the public to be cautious of individuals and groups organising unapproved healthcare events.

The Ministry of Health announced that medical missions without authorisation from the office of the commissioner for Health, Abia State were unlawful and those who conducted such illegal activities that put the health of Abia citizens and residents in jeopardy would be made to face the full wrath of the law

It urged members of the public to report any unauthorised or illegal healthcare activity near them to the Ministry of Health, through this phone number – 08188520261.

