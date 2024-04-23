Govt orders investigation into LBIS bullying

By Joy Jimoh

The Federal Government has ordered for proper investigation into the alleged bullying at the Lead British International School (LBIS) in Abuja.

The order followed an online viral video detailing seemingly instances of bullying at Lead British International School.

The federal ministry of education in a statement signed by Folashade Boriowo, director of press and public relations, said the ministry “sees this incidence with utmost gravity and expresses its dismay and profound concern for the safety of all students within Nigeria’s educational establishments.

“Bullying in any manifestation contravenes the fundamental rights and dignity of our young learners.”

“Accordingly, the ministry has initiated an investigation into the matter and will work closely with pertinent stakeholders to ensure culprits are brought to book to stop such unwholesome practices.”

The statement noted that the paramount objective of its intervention was to safeguard the wellbeing of every student and ensure a learning environment that is devoid of any form of violence and intimidation by whosoever.

“The ministry will henceforth ensure a vigilant monitoring of negative practices in the schools as individuals are also encouraged to report any incidences of violence and intimidations.”