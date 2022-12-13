As the 2023 general election gets closer, the Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Magnus Ngei Abe, has given a reason why the party remains the fastest-growing political party in the state.

Abe made the pledge in Bomu, Gokana Local Government Area of the State recently while addressing SDP members and decamped from other political parties.

“We are the fastest growing political party in Rivers State due to our leadership style and open door policy. We have agreed that it is time for Rivers people to come together and do things differently. The time to do a different thing and achieve a different result is now,” he said.

He further said: “You are welcome to this great party, all of us are decampees from one party or the other, because the promises that the parties made to us, we all know that those promises have not been kept.

“We complained about the impunity in PDP, we moved to APC, the impunity in APC was more than the one in PDP, and now we moved to SDP.

“We complained that every time we vote, after we finished voting, it is only the lives of those in government that change; those of us that are not in government, our own lives will continue to get worse while the people in government are getting better and you know that all of us cannot be in government at the same time.”

The former Secretary to Rivers State government also said: “When you count the whole Commissioners, if it is one per local government in Rivers State, that will be twenty-three, House of Assembly 32, Chairman of Council 23, Vice Chairman another twenty-three. Senators, House of representative members, Governor, Deputy Governors, they are not up to 20.

“When you count the whole chairmen of commissions, count all the whole chairmen of party, deputy chairman, this chairman, that chairman, that honourable, count all of them, they are not up to two thousand five hundred persons.”

According to him, “If two thousand five hundred people will benefit, in eight years, that is five thousand, in sixteen years, that will be ten thousand, in thirty-two years, it will be twenty thousand and in sixty-four years, forty thousand persons.

“It is only people who do same thing over and over again and complain should not expect different results.

“That will not happen again. We will change the narrative. We will make things to work and improve the economic lives of the people.”

Abe assured that “We have the institutional memory, the knowledge, the capacity and experience to give Rivers’ people a better tomorrow.”