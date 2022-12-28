Governor Bala give Christians in Bauchi State N1.45m to celebrate Christmas

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State said that he has given N1.45 million as his humble contribution to the Christian community in the state to mark this year’s Christmas day.

Abdon Dalla Gin, the chairman of the Christian committee in the state, expressed appreciation for the gesture of the governor, saying that the governor’s support had helped Christians residing in the state enjoy a hitch-free and fun filled celebration.

Gin called on the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by praying for the success of the Governor Bala Mohammed-led administration and the sustenance of peaceful coexistence in the state.

He said, “His Excellency has once again allocated 1.45 million naira to our committee as Christmas gifts; this is more than what we were expecting from you. We appreciate you and will always pray for and support your administration’s success.”

Bala, responding to words of appreciation from the Christian committee, said that the Christmas period should be used to strengthen existing friendships and establish new ones. He pleaded that everybody living in the state should show mutual respect for one another’s religion and try to live peacefully with one another irrespective of political, cultural, and religious differences.

“It is with great pleasure that I, on behalf of myself, the government, and the entire people of Bauchi State, extend my warm and sincere message of goodwill to all Christians on the occasion of the 2022 Christmas Celebration.

“Throughout his life, Jesus Christ preached peace, honesty, love for one another, and, above all, fear of God. It is these virtues that people, irrespective of their religious belief, are enjoined to imbibe and put into practice.

“While we celebrate the event with meditation and happiness, we should also reflect seriously on our routine and spiritual deeds in the last one year and pray to God for better and prosperous years ahead,” he said.