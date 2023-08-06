Government suspends operations of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority

The Enugu State Government has suspended the operations of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA). The suspension took effect Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

In a release singed by the secretary to Enugu State Government, Chidiebere Onyia the suspension was necessitated by the need to carry out detailed review of the activities of the Authority, its processes, and transparency of its operations.

According to the release, during the period of review, only operations directly authorised by the Governor of Enugu State will be treated.

The reason was to ensure that the state attends to the needs of the public that cannot wait for the completion of the exercise.

“All third parties and individuals who currently collect any form of Motor Park, Keke Park, Truck Park fees on behalf of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority are to submit their relevant Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on or before 9th of August 2023. Failure to comply will result in the suspension of such MoU,” the release said.

The public is assured that this exercise will be concluded as soon as possible, and recommencement of operations will be duly communicated.