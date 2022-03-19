Gov Soludo missed an Ojukwu momentum

WHAT was Governor Charles Soludo inaugural speech about that he expended thousands of words but could not mention Eze Igbo Gburugburu Ikemba Nnewi Chukwuemeka Odimegwu-Ojukwu, General of the People’s Army?

He didn’t have to use my exact words. He could have called him Emeka if he liked. He should have mentioned him.

Ojukwu is the ever-lasting patron of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (AGPA), the platform on which Soludo won his election. Eleven years after his passing, his name is mentioned at campaigns, the sentiments of Ojukwu are handy to attract votes.

All APGA Governors used the name in their campaigns. Their buses are painted with huge images of Ojukwu. Billboards, posters enlist Ojukwu’s support for candidates. From Peter Obi to Soludo it was the same. The APGA slogan that translates to, “This is ours”, were Ojukwu’s words.

Would Soludo say he does not know Ojukwu? He can’t. Why was Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu invited to the inauguration? Who is Bianca without Ojukwu?

Like the APGA Governors before him, he had been draped in their campaign uniform that bore large images of Ojukwu, not just for his own campaigns. Those clothes are still with him.

Pictures of Soludo campaigning in those clothes either for himself or Willie Obiano’s second term are all over the place. Ojukwu had no space in his speech.

Why? Not even when Soludo elaborated his family’s proud Civil War roles. Wasn’t it the same war Ojukwu led?

Exclusions like this are wrong signals on the first day of Soludo in office. He listed Nigerian leaders, picked some across Africa yet nothing on the man he used his name and images to win an election.

There were immediate consequences. His promise to deal with insecurity and IPOB sounded hollow because he rejected the name he should have invoked to tickle IPOB to negotiations.

Whatever informed Soludo’s decision has marked an avoidable new chapter in exclusion that could enervate the programmes of the new administration.

Finally…

FOR those who confuse power with electricity you need a rethink. Power is power, raw power, brute force that is used to appropriate our resources and miss the appropriation if they please.

President Muhammadu Buhari, best Nigerian leader in all memory, flanked by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, left, and Dr. Adamu Adamu Minister of Education leapt out of their London sick beds because of power.

The turbulence in APC held their attention. Buhari crafted one of his best letters to stop his rioting party members led by some Governors. The President quoted the law.

Nigeria’s security, electricity, food shortages, university teachers’ strike, fuel scarcity do not deserve such attention from our President. They are not power.

A combination of fuel scarcity, worst electricity non-supply in a long stretch has ravaged Nigeria; the President was excused, as always, since he was on medical vacation.

Where power is involved there is no vacation.

The Minister of Petroleum Resources, yes, the President had a few words on the pains his ministry inflicts on Nigerians.

Maybe, following the leader’s example Adamu has no worries about ASUU. It is unlikely that his children would be in Nigerian universities. If they are, they would not be the universities on strike.

The long-suffering people of Yobe, one of Nigeria’s poorest States, elected a party Chairman for a Governor. He governs in absentia.

When it is power, positions, offices, resources, nobody is sick. Attention is mustered to deal with the matter, off sick beds in London.

The Punch quoting the Budget Office of the Federation reminded us that the Federal Ministry of Health consumed over N2.3tn from 2016 to date. The State House Medical Centre, comprehensively deemed unfit to manage the President, received over N6.2bn, the same sources stated.

Power is being able to hop off to London for medicals, ignore Nigeria, speak eloquently about nothing while millions of Nigerians grope in uncertainties. The only thing that is certain is that they live in a space called Nigeria which shrinks daily because its governments are peopled by those who place their importance above the country.

We create our own electricity, security, and go through pains educating our children. Many of us cannot make those unnecessary trips to London. Most of those who do cannot if they don’t use public resources.

Their behaviour makes the point always – that we have to create our own power, not only electricity. How we vote next year can end these London trips, and more.

OUR biases are unbearable. Two prominent women fought in public we took sides. We are more interested in who won the disgraceful contest than that the police in their numbers looked away. They were not reined in for conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, cause bodily harm, create panic, cause indecency, affray, or two fighting.

