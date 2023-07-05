Gov demands audit on abysmal performance of Ibom Power

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has ordered an audit into the poor performance of Ibom Power and its inability to generate enough electricity for consumers in the state.

Eno described as revealing, his tour of the power plant located in Ikot Abasi. He said a lot has been unravelled on the operations of the plant and called for a “comprehensive audit report” to enable him ascertain his take-off point in tackling the challenges.

The governor said he was not used to acting on reports from the field without confirming things for himself, which explains his decision to visit the plant and other agencies of government for fact-finding.

He, however, lauded the board and management of Ibom Power and Savannah Energy for agreeing to proffer solutions to issues affecting the efficiency of the company, assuring that when re-positioned, it will run optimally and aid uninterrupted power supply in the state.

“This is part of my familiarisation tour of companies and parastatal of government; I mean companies that the government has controlling shares. It is just to familiarise myself with those facilities. That’s why we are doing this.

“My visit to the plant is quite informative. I have uncovered a few things and I am sure we are going to correct all of them because everyone has agreed to work together; the ministry of power, board and management of the Ibom power.

“We also have Savannah Energy which supplies gas, they are willing to assist by coming up with solutions.

“Let’s have an audit report of what the issues are so that we can tackle, solve them and get the place running.

“When there is progress in the management of the company electricity will be more stable, then we have a grasp of what is happening in the company.

Etido Inyang, chairman of Ibom Power Company, who conducted the governor and his team around the facility, highlighted their operations and requested the government’s assistance to enable the power plant run optimally.

The Ibom power company is said to be capable of generating 191MW of electricity but has been unable to provide consumers in Akwa Ibom with regular supply.

It has not also been able to complete the second phase of the plant to add over 500MW of electricity despite the board members’ visit to China many years ago.