Gov Bala presents 2025 budget estimate N465bn to state assembly for approval

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir of Bauchi State on Thursday presented the 2025 budget proposal estimated at N465bn to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The governor presented the budget at the Bauchi State House of Assembly complex. Said that the sum of N465,085,248,317.12 has been Budgeted for Capital and Recurrent services during the 2025 fiscal year. This comprises Recurrent Expenditure of N182,743,925,931.60 representing 39.3% while Capital Expenditure receives the sum of N282,341,322,385.52 which represents 60.7%.

“The 2025 proposed Budget is 18% higher than the budget I presented in for 2024 as well as the Supplementary Budget considered by the House within the year. The increase is attributable to the increased revenue arising from the reforms embarked upon and the upward inflationary trends associated with the depreciating state of the local currency. This implies an increase in prices upon which our projects and programmes will be implemented. The adoption of this conservative approach is to ensure that projects and programmes captured are appropriately costed”

“The process of the preparation of the budget has been all inclusive. Budget Public Hearings were conducted in the three Senatorial Zones where inputs from Stakeholders were elicited and incorporated into the Budget proposal”

“The sum of N465,085,248,317.12 has been Budgeted for Capital and Recurrent services during the 2025 fiscal year. This comprises of Recurrent Expenditure of N182,743,925,931.60 representing 39.3% while Capital Expenditure receives the sum of N282,341,322,385.52 which represents 60.7%”

“The 2025 proposed Budget is 18% higher than the budget I presented for 2024 as well as the Supplementary Budget considered by the House within the year. The increase is attributable to the increased revenue arising from the reforms embarked upon and the upward inflationary trends associated with the depreciating state of the local currency.

This implies an increase in prices upon which our projects and programmes will be implemented. The adoption of this conservative approach is to ensure that projects and programmes captured are appropriately costed”

“The process of the preparation of the budget has been all inclusive. Budget Public Hearings were conducted in the three Senatorial Zones where inputs from Stakeholders were elicited and incorporated into the Budget proposal”

“We will continue to work to ensure that the prevailing peace, security and protection of lives and properties of citizens is guaranteed. Our absolute trust is, indeed, in the Almighty Allah in Whom we truly believe”

The governor Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir expressed his appreciation to the Bauchi State House of Assembly for their rapt attention to the presentation of the 2025 Budget proposals.

He appeals to the Honourable Members to expedite action towards passing the budget to enable the planned government to implement the programmes and projects.

Share