Google, Microsoft, TikTok, others pay N2.55 trn tax in six months

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has revealed that foreign digital companies operating in the country, including Google, Microsoft, and TikTok, among others, paid a total of N2.55 trillion in taxes in the first half of this year.

Hadiza Umar, director of corporate communications & media relations,

disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday quoting data from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

NITDA commended Google, Microsoft, X, and TikTok for their compliance with the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries.

The code, which was issued jointly by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and NITDA outlines clear guidelines for promoting online safety and managing harmful content.

While highlighting the impacts of the regulatory framework, NITDA noted that this has also boosted the government’s revenue through the payment of taxes by digital companies.

“Data from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveal that foreign digital companies, including interactive computer service platforms and internet intermediaries (such as social media platforms) operating in Nigeria, contributed over N2.55 trillion (approximately $1.5 billion) in taxes in H1 2024.

“This significant increase in revenue underscores the role of robust regulatory frameworks in shaping compliance and driving revenue growth in the digital economy,” NITDA stated.

Providing an update on the level of compliance with the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries, NITDA said all the digital platforms have been making efforts to address user safety concerns in line with the Code and the platforms’ community guidelines.

The highlight of the overall statistics across all the platforms shows that there were 4,125,283 registered complaints in 2023.

About 65.8 million contents were taken down, 379,433 were removed and re-uploaded after appeal by users and 12.09 million users closed and deactivated their accounts.

While commending the progress made, NITDA emphasised the need for continued collaboration and innovation to address emerging challenges and ensure a safer and more responsible digital space.

Share