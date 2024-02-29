Google celebrates Leap Day 2024 with doodle

Google has unveiled a new doodle to mark 2024’s Leap Year celebration, which occurs once every four years.

The doodle features a hopping frog, and the number 29 is illustrated on its body. Along with the image, Google wrote, “Ribbiting news, it’s Leap Day! Leap Day, February 29th, only occurs about every four years to keep our calendars in alignment with the Earth and sun.

“Enjoy this bonus day of February — Happy Leap Day 2024!”

During the last Leap Day celebrations in February 2020, Google shared a doodle too. Speaking of the Leap Day illustration, the Google Doodle page said, “Today’s Doodle is jumping for joy on Leap Day, the 29th day of February that only occurs about every four years, to keep our calendars in alignment with the Earth and sun.”

“We HOP you have a good one-Happy Leap Day!” it added.

A leap year is a year that has 366 days instead of 365 days. This is because the Earth’s orbit around the sun is not 365 days but 365.24 days. To keep the calendar in sync with the seasons, an extra day is added to February every four years; the last leap day was February 2020, and the next will be in 2028.