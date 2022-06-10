Goodluck Jonathan congratulates Atiku, Tinubu, others

Goodluck Jonathan, the former President of Nigeria, has congratulated Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi, and others who have been given the mandate to represent their respective political parties in the forthcoming presidential election scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

On his official Twitter handle, @GEJonathan, the former President used the opportunity to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for picking the ticket of the ruling political party after a fierce campaign that looked as if he was going to be denied that chance.

His congratulatory message also serves as an opportunity to clear the air over speculation that he was going to be handed the ticket to represent the ruling party.

He urged all the presidential flagbearers to stay focused on the issues facing the country and avoid personality-based campaigns. According to him, “I urge you to conduct your campaigns in a manner devoid of acrimony, divisiveness, and treachery so that at the end of the day, Nigeria will win, democracy will triumph, and humanity will be better for it.”

He also urged all the contestants to avoid the “do or die” syndrome of some politicians who seek to do anything to win political power, even at the expense of people’s lives. “As I have always said, no ambition is worth the life of another. As candidates, you must eschew violence and acts that will encourage any form of bloodletting or exacerbate the national fault lines,”he added.

He believes that the upcoming general election will be a great opportunity to “renew our union, rebuild the dreams of our founding fathers, and revitalise our economy.”

He pleaded with the managers of the electioneering process to ensure the delivery of a transparent election as he believes that “it would restore the confidence of Nigerians in our democracy and restore trust in our public institutions.”