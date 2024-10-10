Good governance, transparency key to sustainable progress in Nigeria- UN

Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary general of the United Nations

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, stressed that good governance and transparency are crucial for driving sustainable progress and combating corruption in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja recently, at MacArthur Foundation’s 30-year celebration and the conclusion of its On Nigeria programme, Mohammed emphasised that strengthening accountability ensured resources reached those most in need, built trust, empowered communities, and fostered robust social contracts.

Mohammed advocated for strategic investments in education, sustainable food systems, jobs, social protection, climate action, digital economy, and youth development.

“Let us recognise the power of good governance, transparency, and accountability in driving sustainable progress and combating corruption,” she urged.

She called for accelerated efforts as only five years remained to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030,

Shettima Kole, MacArthur Foundation’s Country Director in Nigeria, reflected on the foundation’s positive initiatives and commitment to Nigeria, highlighting its role as grant makers, thought leaders, and responsive collaborators.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, tagged “30 Years of Forging Partnerships for Development,” marked MacArthur Foundation’s 30-year presence in Nigeria since its inception in January 1994.

