Godwin Oche awarded honourary doctorate degree by Swiss Business School

Godwin Oche, CEO, Monument Distillers Nigeria has been awarded an honourary doctorate degree by the Swiss School of Business and Management, Geneva, recently with a doctor of Business Administration.

At a formal event hosted at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, the Swiss citadel of learning confirmed that the honoris causa was awarded in recognition of Oche’s exemplary contributions to innovation, empowerment and thought leadership in business in Africa.

Godwin, in his acceptance speech, appreciated the institution and the governing council for the honour.

He noted “Few things have made me more proud and more grateful for my journey than this humbling recognition of my contributions to business and manufacturing by the esteemed Swiss School of Business and Management. I am truly honoured. Most especially, I am grateful.”

The awardee described the latest milestone as “a stimulating one”. He appreciated his fellow awardees at the ceremony and noted that the honour is an inspiration to take Monument Distillers well beyond the initial vision of the founders of this great Nigerian beverage company.