God’s wrath coming on wicked Nigerians – Wale Oke

The presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Francis Wale Oke, who recently marked his 65th birthday anniversary, has warned those behind Nigeria’s woes to desist from their nefarious activities so as to avoid punishment from God.

Oke, who is also the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigerian (PFN), asserted that such people would face the wrath of God in unimaginable dimensions if they fail to desist.

He gave the warning while rounding off the activities marking the 39th Annual Holy Ghost Convention of his ministry held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. “There are wicked people in this country who God will deal with unless they repent. Their activities have led to the suffering of many Nigerians and have put the nation in needless jeopardy,” he said.

Oke equally assured Nigerians that despite the antics of these people, the country would survive and outlive those holding it down through their ungodly acts.

“Nigeria will survive; Nigeria will prevail. There are people who are troubling Nigeria and unless they repent, God will deal with them,” he stated.

The 39th Annual Holy Ghost Convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, also witnessed the ordination of about 200 pastors, deacons and deaconesses, elders and ministers of the Church nationwide.