Global Shapers Community, Lagos Hub in partnership with Art House Contemporary, serving vulnerable communities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic

From the onset of the Covid-19 lockdown directive in Lagos the Global Shapers Community, Lagos Hub has been raising funds to provide relief to some of the most vulnerable people in the state. As well as being a health crisis the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the livelihoods of some of the poorest in the population, incapacitating many from being able to provide even the most basic of necessities for their families.

We are proud to announce that in partnership with Arthouse Contemporary, and external donations, we have raised over 1 Million Naira to facilitate the distribution of care packages to at-risk communities. Arthouse Contemporary played an instrumental role in our fundraising effort, the organisation has held a series of auctions in which the full proceeds of the pieces sold were donated to our food distribution initiative.

These funds have been used to create relief packages containing food, non-perishables and reusable masks that were in the first phase, distributed to the widows displaced from the Otodo Game Slum. In partnership with the Isodokan Foundation Give Back Nigeria, and Shuttlers, many of these women who have now moved to Ikota were beneficiaries of these materials that are in vital need at this exceptional time.

“In line with our impact area of Equity and Inclusion, we believe that regardless of the situation everybody should have access to basic needs like food, medical supplies; hence our action.”

Adeyanju Folarin, Curator, Global Shapers Community, Lagos Hub

“At this moment, it is so important for us to come together as a community and support each other. Arthouse Contemporary is grateful to find a partner in Global Shapers, Lagos Hub, who are able to catch such a wide net of support across Lagos. Through our online charity auction and donations from valued clients, we are able to offer much needed support with food, medical supplies and hot meals during this time when people are out of work.”

Mrs. Kavita Chellaram, Founder, Arthouse Contemporary

We once again would like to thank our friends and partners for making this possible!