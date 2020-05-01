Containing COVID-19 spread amid lockdown easing

The Federal Government’s move to ease lockdown measures with the push of the 36 Governors is a calculated risk that would undoubtedly deliver some home truths in a few weeks. Whether the result would be positive or negative would depend on what the states do in the management of the new orders. The states have been hands-on partners in the management of the coronavirus in the country.

First, we acknowledge the Morton’s Fork before the government. Given the structure of our informal economy, continued closure for another one week was probably the most to expect. Push the people further, and there may be an unpleasant pushback of citizens in an economy dependent on daily wages. Yet.

The political solution in the choice between two dreadful alternatives presents a considerable risk that the move may put significant numbers of human lives at the risk of contracting the deadly virus. Citizens in the two cities may now be test cases for herd immunity without the benefit of a protocol such as vaccines. Lagos and FCT may need other stringent measures to enforce even the limited restrictions that come with the new order.

The federal government approved on Monday, 27 April a phased and gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States. They will come into effect on Monday, 4 May. According to the president, selected businesses and offices can open from 9 am to 6 pm; there will be an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, which means prohibition of all movements during this period except essential services.

Furthermore, “There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice. Partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers, and there will be mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene”.

The relaxation of the lockdown comes when COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in the epicentres of Lagos and the FCT. At 1002 out of the 1532 cases, Lagos and Abuja account for a high 65 percent of cases. The Lagos incidence rate is disturbing as it continues to grow with increased testing.

The surge brings to the fore Nigeria’s lack of efficiency in attaining a full appraisal of the current reality. The most recent situation report of the NCDC shows Nigeria has tested just 12,004 samples. South Africa and Ghana with lesser population, have carried out more than 20 times and ten times more tests than Nigeria has done. This data speaks for itself.

An appraisal showed that the lockdown failed in many areas. Our value system was the chief culprit. Characteristics of the Nigerian Value System on display during the lockdown were indiscipline, disregard for lawful instructions, abuse of office by law enforcement and other officials and failure of service delivery.

Palliatives went only to a few. Citizens travelled across the country aided by corrupt law enforcement that looked the other way. The travellers served as vectors to introduce the disease to new areas.

We worry about the indicators of 4 May and after that. It is mute debating whether the lockdown should have continued. Officials must manage it to avoid a spike in numbers of infections and deaths.

According to President Buhari, the easing, “will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.”

We also advise the FG and state government to fully implement safety measures as it concerns hygiene in public places, bus terminals, use of face masks, and sanitizers.

The Lagos State government has an even more difficult task of managing the curfew. Lagosians on social media doubt the feasibility of a 6 pm cut off for the city. Lagos State government must ensure adherence to the curfew times, whatever it would take. Part of that would be enhanced traffic management, communication and strict enforcement.

Citizens must see themselves among the living as we enter a testy period from 4 May. The risk is high. They should cooperate with a government that must do all it can to enforce the rules. Stay safe, stay home and stay alive, dear Nigerians.