The Mastercard Foundation has introduced a new podcast aimed at inspiring the next generation of leaders. “Transcending Boundaries – Conversations with Reeta Roy” features discussions with global leaders on leadership, values, and transformation.

Hosted by Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation, the series explores the experiences that have shaped international leaders, including former heads of state, human rights advocates, and social innovators. The podcast provides insight into the challenges and decisions that influenced their leadership journeys.

“In my life as a leader, I have learned it is vital to begin a conversation by listening,” says Roy. “Through the conversations in Transcending Boundaries, we offer a rare opportunity to learn from people who have changed the course of their own lives and the world. Understanding the formative years that shaped the lives, and the journeys, of these extraordinary leaders is a source of wisdom and encouragement. We all have the capacity to be leaders and to make a difference.”

The first episode features Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Nobel Laureate and former President of Liberia. She discusses the experiences that shaped her leadership, the mentors who guided her, and the values that sustained her through challenges.

“I did have the experience of being strong in success while maintaining self-confidence in defeat,” says Sirleaf. “My mother’s strength, in being able to provide that care, and at the same time being able to coach her children that they stayed focused on getting an education, staying in school, preparing themselves, I think therein lies my own strength of character. My own ability to forge ahead if I see there is something that will improve not only me but the society in which I live.”

The eight-episode weekly series will be available from March 10, 2025, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and the Mastercard Foundation’s website. Other guests include Louise Arbour, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, and Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

