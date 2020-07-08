Global Citizen Forum appoints Malgwi as head of Africa operations

Canada-based Global Citizen Forum has appointed Habila Malgwi as its head of Africa operations.

A statement from Global Citizen Forum said, “As a key driver of operations and engagement on the African continent, Habila Malgwi has been appointed Global Citizen Forum’s Head of Africa where his passion, dedication, and bold ambition will play a vital role in empowering global citizenship and fuelling the mission forward.”

Malgwi, who is a Nigerian by birth, is an international investment banker, financial analyst and vice president, Africa, of Arton Capital. He got nominated to the 2019 Most Influential People of African Descent, MIPAD, Under 40, Global 100 list earlier last year.