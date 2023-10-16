Global business leaders seek right policies, innovations for growth

…speak to infrastructure, technology, climate change

Global business leaders have seen the need for every government and public sector leader to ensure that the right policies and innovations are handy for businesses to thrive.

They want more investments in technology as well as the right policies that can attract the needed handshake between the public and private sectors.

These among others were noted at the ongoing SuperBridge Summit held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Topical among the discussions include technology and climate change.

The Super Bridge Summit has in attendance over 500 influential executives from the world’s leading corporates, investors, family businesses, and government organisations; over 70 visionary leaders from GCC, Asia, Africa and South America; and over 25 insightful multi-disciplinary sessions from over 20 countries.

The global economy is on the brink of major transformation. Six non-G7 economies are projected to dominate the world’s top 10 economies by 2050.

The SuperBridge Summit in partnership with GITEX GLOBAL, ignites, connects, and unites future-minded, action-oriented leaders from the world’s fastest-growing economies to explore the rise of new markets, fast-track partnerships and collaborations on transformative opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Latin America and the rest of the world.

“As the UAE forges ahead with its visionary economic agenda via advanced collaborations and enduring strategic partnerships, the SuperBridge Dubai Summit creates new opportunities for innovation and co-creation in emerging global economies,” Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and DWTC said ahead of the summit.

He noted that the summit alongside GITEX Global and Expand North Star will be the new cornerstone of an international investment roadmap by accelerating entrepreneurial innovation across government, business, society, and culture.

During the keynote, panels and fireside chat sessions, speakers noted for instance that the transformational leadership in Dubai has helped keep the country as a bridge to the world. This ranged from a combination of right policies, technology and infrastructure which are accelerating business growth.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO, DP World noted that vision, technology and innovation have helped the country provide solutions the world’s businesses need.

“You must trust that the locals know what they want and you give them the tools to work with.

“The rest of the world is not necessarily copying China but keying into the nation’s innovations, Shane Tedjarati, Co-founder of SuperBridge Council and chairman of VS Partners, Hong Kong.

According to Henry Huiyao Wang, founder and president, Centre for China and Globalisation, “Infrastructure is connectivity”.

“When the idea arose a year ago, we first looked at the possibility of bringing different people together from different parts of the world to better the world.

“Focusing on people’s welfare and opportunities is why we are here. Technology is giving the opportunity for many people here to bring the conversation that we need. Dubai is here to help everyone here grow businesses and impact the world,” said Helal Saeed Al-Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy. “We are inspired to be a bridge that connects countries and economies. The UAE offers the economy every investor needs to thrive,” adding that it has recorded over 270,000 new businesses this year representing over 43 percent increase”.