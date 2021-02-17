Glo unveils App for hassle-free NIN registration

Globacom, Nigeria’s indigenous telco, has announced the launch of an application, Appointment Manager, to help Nigerians book online for National Identity Number (NIN) registration.

According to the announcement released in Lagos, the telecoms services provider rolled out the app service in a bid to make it much easier and more convenient for members of the public comply with the directive of Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

“Through the app, people desiring to register for NIN will be able to choose a day, time and Gloworld outlet convenient for them to visit for the process,” Globacom stated.

The company further said, “The Appointment Manager was unveiled to help our numerous subscribers and Nigerians in general to reduce the stress involved in the NIN registration process.”

The company added that, through the utilisation of the app, customers will go through the process hassle-free, which saves them time and also ensures the registration is done in a safe and Covid-19-compliant environment, with fewer people in attendance.

To use the app, subscribers are to “Enter the URL https://ninappt.gloworld.com/ on any browser and enter phone number in this format: 08050000000. This will be followed by clicking on the date icon to select available dates for the month, followed by selection of desired state and shop. Next is the selection of the desired time to be followed by entrance of the number provided by the app to ensure the customer is indeed a human being, after which he or she will click on Submit”.

Customers will then receive an SMS notification with an ID, Scheduled date and shop to visit which he will present at the shop.

Globacom which urged its subscribers to make utmost use of the app for the registration, also advised those who are yet to link their NIN with their mobile numbers to text their NIN to 109, adding that they can also dial *109*NIN# to submit their NIN or call 109 to update their NIN via voice call.