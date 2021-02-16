Gradely unveils world class virtual learning system for school

Determined to boost the process of teaching and learning in the era of new normal, Gradely Technology Solutions Limited is set to unveil a homegrown, world-class virtual Learning Management System (LMS) for schools, physically and virtually via videoconferencing in Lagos

The event scheduled for the Friday 19th of February 2021 will have in attendance Folashade Adefisayo Lagos State Commissioner for Education as special guest of honour.

Boye Oshinaga, co-founder and chief executive officer, Gradely said ‘Gradely For Schools’ is a teacher-led, homegrown, world-class LMS, built for personalised learning with features such as Live Classes to organize and hold engaging class experiences.

Oshinaga noted that the LMS also serve as assessment tools to set up robust and relevant assessment formats fitted with the Nigerian (WASSCE & NECO) and British (IGCSE) curriculum-aligned question pool, a proctored examination system to hold credible remote academic evaluations, and a suite of personalised video lessons, practice quizzes and games library, known as Gradely Catchup! to support in-class efforts with students at home.

According to Oshinaga, “It proves to be the innovative and solid alternative learning model adopting technology to deliver quality education to students and schools, helping them surmount the challenges of school shutdowns during the pandemic and other emergencies.

Gradely is Africa’s first truly personalised learning platform that empowers educators and parents to make positive impact and difference in their children’s learning journeys and produce more globally-competitive learners and resilient leaders.

So far, Gradely has been used by over 5,000 Nigerian parents and 200 schools and made achievements such as receiving “The Adaptive Learning Solution of the Year” 2020 Award by the Federal Ministry of Education and being a part of the Facebook Fbstart Accelerator. Gradely also recently trained 5,000

Nigerian Teachers on effective usage of Digital Learning Platforms, and rewarded 100 schools with 1-Month Free trials to the soon-to-be-launched LMS. They have gone ahead to make appearances in BBC, CNN, and local press, showing practical commitment to ensuring every primary and secondary school has the opportunity to leverage a technology-driven learning lifestyle.