Glo thrills subscribers with free 30GB data on Mifi

A whopping 30GB data valid for 30 days awaits Globacom subscribers who purchase a Glo MiFi in the on-going GLO LTE MiFi offer which is expected to last for six months.

In addition, Glo customers will also get 5GB data every time they purchase a data plan worth N5,000 and above.

With capacity to connect about 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers, game consoles and smart TVs simultaneously, the Glo MiFi is effective for homes use, by businesses entities, and for personal use by individuals.

The new offer, according to a Globacom statement, is another opportunity by the company to avail millions of its subscribers a delightful browsing experience on Glo’s super fast 4G network.

“The offer gives subscribers FREE 30GB data (valid for 30 days) upon purchase of a MiFi. They will also get additional 5GB data every time they purchase a data plan of N5000 and above, throughout the six months duration of the offer,” Glo explained, adding that the 5GB data is also valid for 30 days.

On how subscribers can enjoy the offer, Globacom said, “They should buy a new Glo MiFi from any Gloworld retail outlet or partner store and insert the registered Glo SIM that comes with the MiFi device. They will then receive the free 30GB once the device is switched on.”

The company which urged Nigerians to make utmost use of the offer explained that subscribers will ONLY be able to enjoy the free 30GB offer ONCE on the MiFi device.