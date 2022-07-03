Glo announces special Ojude Oba Festival consumer promo

Digital services provider, Globacom, has unveiled a special consumer promo tagged Ojude Oba Special to celebrate the 2022 edition of Ojude Oba festival which the company is sponsoring.

Globacom disclosed in a speech read by its Regional Activations Manager, Ogun State, Ikenna Aguwuom, at a pre-event press conference held on Friday in Ijebu Ode that its collaboration with the Ojude Oba Planning Committee is meant to honour the traditions and cultures of Ijebuland and promote Nigeria’s tourism potentials.

​“Our collaboration with the Ojude Oba Planning Committee is geared towards celebrating the unique tradition of the Ijebu people and at the same time fostering the cause of tourism which Ojude Oba has promoted for more than 100 years. This festival which has gained global recognition, attracts tourists from other parts of Nigeria and the diaspora,” he noted.

Aguwuom said the promotion will avail its subscribers the opportunity to win 5 tricycles, 10 television sets and 10 grinding machines.

“To win any of these prizes, a new Glo subscriber is required to activate a Glo Sim and recharge with a minimum of N1,500, while existing customers will need to recharge a minimum of N1,000 before the 8th of July, 2022, to qualify for the draws.”

The digital solutions provider added that customers who miss the pre-event raffle window could simply spend N5,000 or more at the festival ground on the Glo network to stand a chance of winning any of the prizes.

Coordinator, Ojude Oba Planning Committee, Fassy Adetokunbo Yusuff, gave kudos to Globacom, which he described as a ‘partner of choice’ for its consistency in sponsoring the festival in the last 16years.