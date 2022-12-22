GLG Communications wins big at 2022 LaPRIGA Awards

Leading public relations and reputation management firm, GLG Communications, has been announced the winner of the “Best Innovation In PR ” at the prestigious LaPRIGA awards.

The agency was honoured for its trailblazing work on the “PR Power List”, which spotlights PR professionals who have exemplified effective leadership and made significant contributions to the PR industry in Nigeria.

GLG Communications was also a finalist nominee for the Agency of the Year Award. In addition, its Managing Partner, Omawumi Ogbe, was also one of three finalists nominated for LaPRIGA’s highest award, “PR Practitioner of the Year”, which was won by Ayeni Adekunle, Founder and CEO of BHM.

Released in partnership with The Guardian Nigeria, the PR Power List is a first-of-its-kind definitive list honouring the top 50 most outstanding PR professionals in Nigeria to mark World PR Day, celebrated annually on July 16 worldwide.

“To be recognised for Best Innovation in PR by LaPRIGA is incredible. We’re honoured to receive this recognition for our unwavering commitment to the Nigerian PR Industry,” said Omawumi Ogbe, Managing Partner at GLG Communications.

Ogbe said the award is a direct reflection of the company’s exceptional work in highlighting other excellent PR firms and astute professionals who have contributed to the growth and perception of the industry. “We’re very grateful for the mainstream acceptance the PR Power List has received across Nigeria and other countries,” she said. “We look forward to doing much more in 2023 and beyond.”

Created by the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), LaPRIGA is a highly regarded award in the public relations community and business landscape to celebrate the people and organisations transforming public relations in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the 2022 LaPRIGA Awards attracted more than 120 entries, tripling the number of entries from previous years. An elite judging panel selected the 2022 winners, with NIPR members at the centre of the nominations and choice of winners. Recipients of the 2022 LAPRIGA Awards were recognised at a black-tie ceremony at D’ Podium Event Center, Ikeja, Lagos.