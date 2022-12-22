Dangote Refinery to begin operations in March as pre-commission tests near end

The Dangote Refinery is nearing completion as pre-commissioning tests reach concluding stages making a launch date in the first quarter of 2023 feasible, BusinessDay has learnt.

Sources close to the company’s plans said the refinery, billed as the largest single-train refinery in the world with a capacity to process 650,000 barrels per day could see the first refining runs begin as early March.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles as the Minister of Petroleum is expected to commission the refinery before he leaves office on May 29.

Farouk Ahmed, chief executive of the Nigerian Midstream Regulatory Authority, at an energy conference in Lagos two months ago said representatives of the company visited his office to present a work plan of the facility for 2022/2023 in which it noted that the project was at 97 percent completion.

The integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria, will produce Euro-V quality gasoline and diesel, as well as jet fuel and polypropylene and will likely generate 4,000 direct and 145,000 indirect jobs.

It is expected to double Nigeria’s refining capacity and help in meeting the increasing demand for refined petroleum products, while providing cost and foreign exchange savings. It is estimated to have an annual refining capacity of 10.4 million tonnes of petrol.