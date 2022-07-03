Glaucoma: Oladunjoye offers free surgery to elderly in Epe

No fewer than 20 elderly with glaucoma and other health challenges, Thursday benefited from free cataract eyes surgery, glasses and drugs from the Thani-Oladunjoye Old People Care Center in Epe, Lagos State.

The Old People Care Center which is located at Oke-Owode, Oke-Oyinbo axis of Epe, was established about six month ago to take care of issues affecting the elderly including; their health condition, recreation and social needs.

It was all smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries, as the centre presented grasses to the elderly, after they had completed the cataract eyes surgery, which was facilitated by the foundation for free.

Speaking at the presentation of grasses to the beneficiaries, Tunde Thani, founder of the centre said in the last six months since the centre was established more than 1,000 elderly have successfully treated in various health conditions.

He said the beneficiaries were selected after a test by an ophthalmologist in the centre to check their health condition before they embarked on the surgery.

Thani, who is the Chief Executive of Explicit Communications, said the centre had made tremendous progress since it was established six months ago, adding that beneficiaries cut across several local government areas in Lagos State.

The philanthropist said the facility had become paramount in any society, considering the plight many old people have to endure at a time when it becomes difficult for them to cater for their needs.

He added that more than 50 aged people often come for various forms of medical care, every Tuesday and Thursday during consultation days.

According to him, Over 1,000 patients who are aged have been treated in different areas like; high blood pressure, diabetics, glaucoma and the rest.

”We treat, consult, and give drugs and food sometimes. There is also a recreation facility and all are given to them free of charge. During the consultation days, more than 40 people show up here, every week.

“Our system is not like the other general hospitals that they treat and they go. Our own is that; we have our patients; we treat them, we bring them in.

“We monitor them, those of them who have high blood pressure, we monitor them and ask them to come back, and take them through health education; what they should eat and not.

“They are like us and part of us. They are members of this place, we have them and we are fulfilled”.