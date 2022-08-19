GIZ builds capacity of LMDC staff in data management

The Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment (SEDIN) programme of the German Development Agency (GIZ) has supported the Lagos Multi-door Courthouse (LMDC) to train its employees and management team on data management skills.

The two-day training is part of the support by GIZ to strengthen institutions that facilitate access to commercial dispute resolution for MSMEs in its partner states.

Jumoke Pedro, the chairman of the LMDC governing council, encourages the participants to leverage the training to deepen their capacity to deliver improved services, especially to the MSMEs, towards effective commercial dispute resolution.

“We are the leading foremost ADR centre and our primary objective is to ensure that we enhance access to justice by use of ADR mechanism to clear the dockets of the courts, to improve the justice delivery system making it effective,” she said.

“The staff and management need to be trained on personal effectiveness and data management skills, and these are the skills needed to make our work effective,” she added.

Abimbola Osuchukwu, one of the facilitators, said that the objective of the training is to develop the capacity of the member of staff of the Lagos State Multi-Door Courthouse given the key roles that they play in dispute resolutions for MSMEs.

“We saw that for improved delivery of their service there is a need for constant development of their capacity, especially in the area of personal effectiveness and data management.”

She called on the participants to look at ways they can improve their effectiveness in the area of leadership, working with other members of the organization, with parties with whom they have to resolve disputes, and understanding the key roles they individually play by making up the organization.

Also, Chinazo Okoye, state coordinator & policy advisor, GIZ-SEDIN, said the training programme aims to deepen the capacity of LMDC employees to effectively provide improved service delivery to MSMEs, thus facilitating contact enforcement and cost-effective resolution of commercial disputes in Lagos state.

“We need to improve our training in delivering the work in the justice system. SEDIN wants to see an improved LMDC for effective service delivery,’’ Okoye said.