Giving.ng partners Abuja Run Club to support NFI School

Giving.ng, Africa’s first and only free crowdfunding platform partnered with the Run Club Abuja (RCA) on a charity run to raise funds for The Not Forgotten Initiative School (NFI), a not-for-profit school based in Abuja, Nigeria. This was to celebrate the club’s one-year anniversary.

Run Club Abuja, a fitness & lifestyle club organized the ‘Charity Half Marathon’, preceded by a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the school designed to support less privileged children.

The NFI School helps transform the lives of children of the less-privileged community in Kpaduma Hills, Asokoro, and its immediate environs by offering free education, school uniforms, books, and special empowerment programs with the aim of empowering the children to become the best they can be and thereby breaking the vicious cycle of poverty. Giving.ng also gave a grant of N500,000.00 towards the success of the crowdfunding campaign.

Read also: Wema Bank’s Business School to advance SMEs skills, competence

Speaking on the partnership, the CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, commended the Run Club Abuja for the laudable project highlighting that the country needs more impact-focused Nigerians who can choose to make a positive difference in the lives of others. She added that the Givin.ng platform was designed to provide support for such change-makers who will not accept the status quo but are willing to create partnerships for progress within their various communities. She reiterated that grants are available to fundraisers who qualify and noted that these are available on the Giving.ng platform.

The President of Run Club Abuja, Henry Okelue thanked Giving.ng for their partnership. He added that the funds will be used to build a classroom and provide computers for the computer learning room at NFI School.

Also, expressing her appreciation, the founder of the school, Tosin Adeniyi who was at the half marathon, said: “We at NFI are exceedingly grateful to Run Club Abuja for organising this run. We are also grateful to Giving.ng for helping to make this dream come true. We do not take this blessing for granted.”

She added that it was a major encouragement for her and the students and that it has helped to reinforce her commitment to helping as many children as possible to have a better future.

The highlight of the charity event was the presentation of N2.02 million raised, via the giving.ng platform, to NFI School. Some of the pupils of NFI School were participants at the run event and expressed delight about the donations made towards their education.

Truly, extraordinary things happen when like-minded individuals, organizations, and society unite for a cause.