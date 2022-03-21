Giving back to the society gives me joy – Philanthropist

Gabriel Onoja, founder of Enemona Foundation, has said that giving back to the society, especially the less-privileged, lifts his joy.

According to him, Enemona was founded three years ago, and that before then he had been touching lives, offsetting hospital bills and paying school fees for indigent students.

He said: “There was a day I was going back to school and had only N7,000 on me and the driver of the car had no money for fuel. I gave him N4,000 out of the N7,000. Later, the man met me and offered me a job which I politely turned down.”

Onoja, who spoke in Lokoja, when he was honoured by the Correspondents Chapel of the Kogi State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, said that giving had always been his major source of joy and nothing else excites him more than putting smiles on the faces of others, especially the less privileged.

“I am always happy to put smiles on the faces of others and this honour would propel me into doing more for the society I found myself in,” Onoja stated.

The philanthropist appreciated the honour done to him, assuring that it will spur him to do more.

He equally pointed out that with this honour from the Correspondents Chapel, he will continue to partner with the media in his humanitarian services to the less privileged in the society.

The Chairman of the Correspondent Chapel, Kogi State Council of the NUJ, Friday Idachaba, called on well to do Nigerians to emulate Onoja’s

humanitarian gesture and help the needy.