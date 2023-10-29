Germany offers to help Nigeria tackle economic challenges

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, on Sunday offered to help Nigeria tackled challenges in the areas of security, energy and migration.

The German leader stated this at the State House, Abuja, after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Olaf Scholz, who stated that his country is committed to democracy and the rule of law, added that it is important for everyone to make this a lifestyle for countries.

He also assured that his country will continue to support Nigeria in tackling insecurity

Scholz said:”One of the main aspects for cooperation will be developing the economy and using the economic opportunities of your country. As you already said, there are a lot of chances not just from gas and oil, which is traditionally linked to your country, but there’s a lot of room for improvement and for better using the capacities of your country, but also for going into investments for the future, which is about hydrogen and all the things that are important for an economy that is able to produce all the necessary goods for the people without harming the environment.

“This is something where cooperation is also important and we will do so and it will be an important aspect of our work together. It is also important that we use the way of developing your economy in the fields of the minerals you have.

“I think that the investments into this structure must be easy, but also benefitting for your country. It is something that bothered me a lot in the past that sometimes it was just about extraction, which is not enough, there should be one bit more for making it feasible that some parts of the economic development can be used in the countries of origin.

“We see that a lot of investments have to be taken looking at infrastructure and it is not just on roads, but electricity, infrastructure using the grid making feasible that all the produced energy or the power that is already there could go to the people because the are making it and finding a way how we can develop economy in this field will be also important”

The German leader also noted that the issue of migration remains important for both countries, added that having a comanagement which is benefiting the two countries will serve as the best approach.

“This, I think, is the way to work and to go. And it’s also important that we understand that we have to meet for discussion about the question of security in the region.

“You mentioned that a lot of bad coups happened in the past. The latest in Niger where we saw that the President that was elected and doing a good job as far as we can see until we know was just put away and thrown away by a coup, which is a damage for the country but also not good for security in the region

He assured that his country will work with the Economic Community of West African State, ( ECOWAS)

” Cooperating and also understanding your views in this question being a leader in the region is also important.

” There’s also the need for discussing on the questions of security and peace in the world where we have to do something and where it is good to cooperate. My view is that these are a lot of topics to be to be handled and to go into. And so it is very good that we have now made it to come to your country and that we will have time for discussion”

President Bola Tinubu, in his submission, said Nigeria and Germany will partner in the areas of education, power, mineral resources and all the other opportunities.

The President who noted that Nigeria was still fighting terrorism, added that the nation still need much support in that area.

” For us to be able to sustain democracy, rule of law and freedom for our people, we need to fight for democracy. And democracy must win at all times for us to meet the expectation of an African dream. That is why your visit this time around is more than necessary”

“You will have noticed, I don’t need to go about the various problems happening in the Sahel region of Africa. You’ve seen and noticed the coup in Guinea and recently in Niger republic.

“We had people diplomatically managing the situation. The need for you to help in that of security will be empahsised and we will continue to require your knowledge.