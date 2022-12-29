George Obiozor, president general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, dies

George Obiozor, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is dead.

The news was broken in a statement issued by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma.

In a statement titled, ‘Imo State Government Obituary Announcement,’ issued Wednesday night, the state government said: “On behalf of the government and people of Imo State, I, Sen Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, sorrowfuly announce the passage of a great Son of Imo State and Nigeria, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

“A renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat and statesman and a tenacious patriot, Prof. George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.

“The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former ambassador of Nigeria to the United States and the State of Israel, is a big loss to Imo State, the South East and the entire Nigeria. I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues,” the statement read.

“May his great and gentle soul rest in peace.”

According to the statement by the state government, the burial arrangements of George Obiozor will be announced in due course by the family.