General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation, biography for launch on May 21

The family and friends of late Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Nigeria’s immediate past Chief of Army Staff, have perfected plans to launch a foundation and biography in his honour on May 21, 2022, exactly one year after his death.

According to a statement issued by Titus Orngu, programme coordinator, the launch of the General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation (GIAF), which will hold on Saturday, May 21, will also coincide with the premiere of a documentary, and the presentation of a biography in honour of the late General, who died in a plane crash in Kaduna, alongside 10 other military officers on May 21, 2021.

The documentary titled, ‘Ibrahim Attahiru, a soldier’s soldier,’ was directed by Adeola Osunkojo while the book named, ‘The man, the soldier, the patriot, biography of Lt Gen Ibrahim,’ was written by Niran Adedokun, and published by Cable Books.

Read also: The Special Foundation launched to educate, upskill, Nigerian youth

Orngu said the documentary and biography are in celebration of the exemplary life of the late military officer, and an opportunity to introduce the ideals that guided his life to Nigerians, especially at this time when the country needs the virtues of patriotism, selflessness and fellow feeling.

Orngu further said the Foundation would work to advance strategic leadership on the African continent with its core values focusing on the public good, integrity and accountability.

The priority areas for the Foundation, which would be superintended by a Governing Board of Trustees, include Strategic Leadership; Peacebuilding, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation; Human, Environmental, and Social Development; Mental Health and Psycho-social support; Research and Defence Advocacy.

Dignitaries expected at the events include top serving and retired military officers, political leaders, members of the academia and associates of the late General.