Gbemi Saraki now transport minister as Amaechi resigns

Gbemisola Saraki, the minister of state for transportation, has now taken over as minister of transportation following the official resignation of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on Monday.

Amaechi formally resigned his appointment as Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation to enable him pursue his ambition of contesting the 2023 presidential election.

In the resignation letter dated 16 May 2022, and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Amaechi said the resignation was to contest in upcoming general elections.

“It is with mixed feelings that I tender my resignation as the Minister of Transportation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to contest for the Presidential ticket of our great party, the All Progressives Congress,” Amaechi said in the letter.

According to him, “Your Excellency, it has been a great honour and privilege serving as a member of your cabinet following your historic victory at the polls in 2015. Under your administration, the Ministry of Transportation has recorded significant achievements, made possible by your visionary support and commitment to ensuring that we deliver on our mandate.”

“As I embark on the next phase of our mission to work towards a better Nigeria for all Nigerians, I humbly seek Your Excellency’s prayers, and blessings, and look towards your continuous support and guidance. Your Excellency, whilst humbly seeking your kind consideration of my request please accept the assurances of my highest esteem,” Amaechi added in the letter.

Amaechi was first appointed Transport Minister in December 2015 and served in that position till May 2019. He was reappointed in July 2019. Cumulatively, he held the position for more than six years.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari last Wednesday ordered all political appointees including Ministers, Ambassadors, and heads of agencies interested in participating in the 2023 general election to resign on or before May 16.