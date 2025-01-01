Gbajabiamila welcomes Surulere’s first baby of 2025

The Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, continued his long-standing New Year’s tradition by celebrating Surulere’s first baby of 2025 at the Gbaja Maternal and Child Care Centre in Lagos.

Baby Ikeatu Okika Chiamaka, weighing 3kg, was delivered via cesarean section at midnight on January 1st. The celebration also honoured a second baby, Uzochukwu Chiwendu, born around 1:15 AM.

Gbajabiamila, who represented Surulere in the House of Representatives before becoming Chief of Staff, distributed cash gifts and foodstuffs to both families. He also visited other new mothers in the maternal ward, extending his congratulations and support.

The New Year’s celebration continued as Gbajabiamila visited the Heart of Gold Children Hospice, a home for motherless babies and children with special needs. During his tour of the facility, which was led by founder Mrs. Adelaja Adedoyin, he donated essential supplies and cash gifts to support the home’s 70 residents.

“I remain committed to supporting this vital institution,” Gbajabiamila said, praising Adedoyin’s dedication to providing shelter for vulnerable children.

This annual tradition of celebrating Surulere’s first baby dates back to Gbajabiamila’s tenure as a House Representative from 2019 to 2023

