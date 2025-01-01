Tinubu pledges to boost food, drug production in 2025

President Bola Tinubu has promised to boost food and drug production in 2025, stressing that his government has worked to improve Nigeria’s economic outlook.

In his new year message on Wednesday, Tinubu said the cost of food and essential drugs remained a significant concern for many Nigerian households in 2024, assuring that his administration would work to lower the cost of local manufacturing to make them easily accessible to Nigerians.

“In 2025, our government is committed to intensifying efforts to lower these costs by boosting food production and promoting local manufacturing of essential drugs and other medical supplies,” he said.

“We are resolute in our ambition to reduce inflation from its current high of 34.6% to 15%. With diligent work and God’s help, we will achieve this goal and provide relief to all our people.”

In this new year, my administration will further consolidate and increase access to credit for individuals and critical sectors of the economy to boost national economic output.

Share