Gbajabiamila tasks journalists on truthful, objective reportage

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has tasked journalists to always be truthful and objective in their reportage so as to promote good governance.

Gbajabiamila who gave the charge during the inauguration of the newly elected officials of the House of Representatives Press Corps on Thursday at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja said journalists must contribute to the well-being of the society through quality reportage.

The Speaker said journalists have the capacity to shape different narratives in the society, hence the need to be truthful, adding that when Nigerians read stories that are not true, the media would lose credibility.

He also called on journalists to ensure balanced and objective reportage to avoid being one-sided as doing so would enhance the business of news reporting.

The number four citizen admonished the newly elected officials of the House Press Corps to always adhere to their oath of office in performing their duties.

He assured that the leadership of the House would ensure a conducive environment for all journalists covering the activities of the House.

While challenging journalists to do away with the bad eggs among them, which could be found in any institution or profession, Gbajabiamila said: “We talk about reforms here and there; there has to be reform in your work too. Just recently, we had people from the media come and apologised for false reporting.

“You have the potential of even killing your business in a newspaper house, because in a society if you’re sued, that’s the end of your job. So, what does it pay anybody, knowing especially that the story you’re publishing is false?

“My own is an admonition, and there’s nothing wrong with admonition. Get me right, we want you to report the truth. Whether it is negative or not, one thing is just to make sure it’s the truth. Whether it goes against the House, it goes against the Senate, it doesn’t matter. But let it be the truth”.

In her remarks, the newly sworn-in Chairman of the Corps, Grace Ike thanked the Speaker for attending the inauguration and assured that journalists covering the legislature would always thrive to be truthful, balanced and objective in their reports.